SPARK has been expanding their services since the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - SPARK children's museum has expanded their summer camp program to 11 summer camps, as they are now open for registration.
The summer program has added five camps and increased daily admissions by 87% since 2021. The museum is adding more camps to allow more children to partake in their programs.
"Through Covid, there weren't a lot of opportunities to get out and interact with your peers or children of age alike groups, so were really excited that this year we are able to offer a camp where children . . . can work together and learn skills that will help them in their future," said SPARK Executive Director, Heather Nessler.
The summer camps allow for hands-on learning through the kid's interests. For example, some camps have children digging for replica dinosaur bones and building rockets. Each camp is limited to 12 children that are Kindergarten through fourth grade. Teachers and community members are leading the classes and strive for quality one-on-one time.
"In the summer time when kids aren't going to school everyday. They are not using those same brain muscles that they would be using if they were in classrooms and so to be able to learn through play is really helpful for families, especially these young children with young brains," said Nessler.
Visit the SPARK website to register for the camps.