Southern Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to Freeborn County drug crime

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested with meth and a stolen handgun is pleading not guilty.
Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28 of Wells, is charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place.
Garcia was arrested September 15 after a law enforcement officer saw her riding as a passenger on a motorcycle on Newton Avenue in Albert Lea. Garcia was wanted for questioning and law enforcement says she was found with around 34 grams of meth and a handgun stolen from Wilmar in October of 2021.
Garcia is now scheduled to stand trial beginning February 13, 2023.