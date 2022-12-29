 Skip to main content
Southern Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to Freeborn County drug crime

Veronica Garcia

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested with meth and a stolen handgun is pleading not guilty.

Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28 of Wells, is charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place.

Garcia was arrested September 15 after a law enforcement officer saw her riding as a passenger on a motorcycle on Newton Avenue in Albert Lea.  Garcia was wanted for questioning and law enforcement says she was found with around 34 grams of meth and a handgun stolen from Wilmar in October of 2021.

Garcia is now scheduled to stand trial beginning February 13, 2023.

