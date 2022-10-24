Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest.
The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
Police say an officer tried to pull Martinez over but he sped up and drove away. Following officers say Martinez traveled east on Main Street and eventually turned north onto Interstate 35 with two flat tires. Law enforcement says Martinez crashed into the median cable barriers just south of Highway 30 and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while impaired.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Ellendale Ambulance assisted with this arrest. No injuries have been reported.