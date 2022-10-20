Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
Anderson remains in custody pending his initial court appearance. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is continuing.
Good Thunder is a town along the Maple River in Blue Earth County. The 2020 census put its population at 560.