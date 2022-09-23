Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa

GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty.
James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Law enforcement says it got a report September 1 of someone stealing $27 of fuel from Lakeside Gas Station in Crystal Lake. Court documents state a vehicle matching the description of the one in the gas station theft was seen on Highway 18, passing in a no passing zone and going 22 miles over the speed limit. A chase began where investigators say the vehicle, driven by Alexander, reached 35 miles over the speed limit before it got stuck in traffic. Law enforcement says Alexander rammed a squad car before surrendering.
Court documents state a bag containing several grams of marijuana was found in Alexander's vehicle.