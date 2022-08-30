Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County.
Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
He was arrested on February 2 after being pulled over on northbound Interstate 35 near Clear Lake. The arresting officer says when he approached Faulkner’s vehicle, there was the smell of marijuana coming from the trunk.
Court documents state a search of the vehicle turned up about 3/4ths of a pound of the drug, in addition to 36 grams of THC wax wrapped in tin foil. Faulkner reportedly said the marijuana had been obtained in Colorado.
He pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-first offense.