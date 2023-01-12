Southern Minnesota man sentenced for cheating travel agents out of their commissions

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Defrauding travel agents is sending a southern Minnesota man to federal prison.
Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46 of Waseca, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Schumacher, the owner and operator of Travel Troops, LLC, cheated at least 36 travel agents nationwide of their primary income source. Schumacher deposited at least $160,000 in victims’ funds to his personal account which he used for personal travel expenses, cash withdrawals, retail purchases, car payments, credit card bills, entertainment tickets, and loan payments. He also withdrew thousands of dollars in cash and spent at least $150,000 in victims’ money on his own travel expenses.
Federal prosecutors say after customers booked their arrangements with travel agents, Schumacher received the commission payments due to respective independent travel agents who booked the travel. However, as part of Schumacher’s scheme to obtain and retain travel agents’ money for himself without their knowledge or consent, Schumacher routinely provided his travel agents with fake information. Schumacher lied to travel agents that their commission money would be paid to them, when, in fact, he kept all of the victims’ money or, despite refund requests, he provided some victims with commission payments that were late, incomplete, or both.
This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI.