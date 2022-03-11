Southern Minnesota man sent to prison for deadly stabbing

OWATONNA, Minn. – A fatal stabbing is sending a Steele County man to state prison.
Hassan Nur Hassan, 30 of Owatonna, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed. Law enforcement says Mohamed was found in Darrts Park on July 12, 2020, with a stab wound to the chest. He died about a half-hour later.
Court documents state Hassan chased Mohamed at the park and stabbed him. Police said two knives were found at the scene.
Hassan was sentenced Friday to 16 years and 9 months in prison, with credit for 606 days already served.