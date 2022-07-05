Southern Minnesota man sent to prison for a half-pound of meth

MANKATO, Minn. – A half-pound of meth is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison.
Michael Allen Smith, 38 of Mapleton, was sentenced Tuesday to five years and five months behind bars, with credit for 87 days already served.
Smith pleaded guilty in June to first-degree drug possession in Blue Earth County. His home was searched on November 30, 2021, and agents of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office say they found 225.4 grams of methamphetamine, 87.7 grams of marijuana, 90 acetometamphine and dextroamphetamine pills, an AR-15 rifle, a 20 gauge shotgun, two 9 mm handguns, a 38 caliber handgun, a 40 caliber handgun, and various types of ammunition.
Charges of first-degree drug sales and possession of a firearm as a violent felon were dismissed as part of a plea deal.