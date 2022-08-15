Southern Minnesota man pleads guilty to supplying drugs in fatal overdose

MANKATO, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a drug death in Blue Earth County.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says Myles Daniel Hickman, 27 of Mankato, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. He was arrested in August of 2021.
The Task Force says Hickman admitted to selling the heroin that contained fentanyl which caused the overdose death of Jesse Barnhart, 31, on May 26, 2021. Court documents state Barnhart had been released from a treatment facility just three days earlier.
Hickman is scheduled to be sentenced September 21.