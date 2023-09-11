Southern Minnesota man pleads guilty in fatal case of road rage

FAIRBAULT, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for a case of road rage in southern Minnesota that turned deadly.
Leslie Shawn Sanders, 53 of Faribault, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and third-degree assault for an incident on July 27, 2022, that resulted in the death of another man.
The Dundas Police Department says it responded to a report of road rage and arrived to see multiple vehicles pulled over in the median in both southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 3, just south of the intersection with Hester Street in Rice County.
Witnesses reported Sanders getting out of his pickup truck while it was still moving, approaching the driver’s side of a car, and repeatedly punching the driver of the car in the face. Police say they were able to speak with the victim, who had suffered numerous facial injuries and was holding a cloth to his face that was full of blood.
Sanders was arrested and taken to the Rice County Jail. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where it was determined he had suffered a significant brain injury and would not be able to recover, breathe on his own, or care for himself. Court documents say the victim was removed from life support, following the victim’s end of life instructions, and he died on July 6, 2022.
Sanders has now pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. He faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 12 in Rice County District Court.