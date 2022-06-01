Southern Minnesota man caught with half a pound of meth pleads guilty

MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man caught with a lot of guns and drugs is taking a plea deal.
Michael Allen Smith, 38 of Mapleton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree drug possession. Charges of first-degree drug sales and possession of a firearm as a violent felon were dismissed.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office searched Smith’s home on November 30, 2021. Agents say they found 225.4 grams of methamphetamine, 87.7 grams of marijuana, 90 acetometamphine and dextroamphetamine pills, an AR-15 rifle, a 20 gauge shotgun, two 9 mm handguns, a 38 caliber handgun, a 40 caliber handgun, and various types of ammunition.
Smith is now scheduled to be sentenced on July 5.