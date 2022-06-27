Southern Minnesota man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man is arrested for bringing drugs to the state from Chicago.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says David Lawrence Holden, 42 of Mankato, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail for first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The Task Force says its agents started monitoring Lawrence at the start of June after reports of him selling cocaine in and around Mankato. Agents observed Holden driving to Chicago on Thursday, staying only about 90 minutes, and then returning to Mankato. The Task Force says Chicago is known as a source of controlled substances.
At 2 am on Friday, Holden was stopped by law enforcement after entering Blue Earth County. The Task Force says he was found with 129 grams of cocaine, marijuana, a loaded handgun, and evidence of drug sales. Investigators say Holden is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.