Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, assault takes plea deal

MANKATO, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a car chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty.
Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree drug possession. Charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree drug possession, and four other felonies were dismissed.
Lohre was arrested on November 3, 2021, after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office combined to stop his vehicle and take Lohre into custody. Court documents state Lohre was a passenger in the vehicle and threatened the female driver with a gun, telling her to drive away from a traffic stop or he would shoot her.
After a roughly five mile pursuit, law enforcement says it was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device while a deputy executed a “pursuit termination maneuver” near the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 55. The vehicle was stopped and Lohre and a 19-year-old female driver from Mankato were apprehended.
Investigators say they searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun and suspected methamphetamine in the area of the front passenger seat. Investigators say the handgun was reported stolen in another state.
Lohre now is set to be sentenced on October 4 in Blue Earth County District Court.