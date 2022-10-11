 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping and car chase is sent to prison

  • 0
Peter Lohre

Peter Lohre

MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison.

Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Lohre was arrested after a five-mile chase where Lohre forced a 19-year-old female driver to flee from law enforcement.  Court documents state Lohre was a passenger in the vehicle and threatened the female driver with a gun, telling her to drive away from a traffic stop or he would shoot her.

Court documents state a tire deflation device and a deputy executing a “pursuit termination maneuver” near the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 55 eventually stopped the vehicle.  Investigators say they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun and suspected methamphetamine in the area of the front passenger seat. Investigators say the handgun was reported stolen in another state.

Lohre pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and the other charges were dismissed.  He’s been sentenced to nine years and nine months in state prison.

Tags

Recommended for you