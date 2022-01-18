 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Southern Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a police officer is sentenced

U.S. Attorney Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An Owatonna man who bragged about killing a police officer at a pro-Donald Trump rally is going to federal prison.

Dayton Charles Sauke, 22, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm in Minnesota federal court.  The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Sauke posted antigovernment sentiments and photos of him holding guns on social media before the January 2021 rally in Minneapolis.

Federal prosecutors say Sauke also expressed a desire to kill a police officer at the rally, made numerous posts about building and selling guns without a license, and posted photos of a sawed-off shotgun.

He was sentenced Tuesday to two years and three months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.

