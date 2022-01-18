Southern Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a police officer is sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An Owatonna man who bragged about killing a police officer at a pro-Donald Trump rally is going to federal prison.
Dayton Charles Sauke, 22, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm in Minnesota federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Sauke posted antigovernment sentiments and photos of him holding guns on social media before the January 2021 rally in Minneapolis.
Federal prosecutors say Sauke also expressed a desire to kill a police officer at the rally, made numerous posts about building and selling guns without a license, and posted photos of a sawed-off shotgun.
He was sentenced Tuesday to two years and three months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.