Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa, including the following counties, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Emmet and Palo Alto. * WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The greatest risk for flash flooding is expected in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - While conditions are dry over north central Iowa, there is concern that storms may repeat over the same area tonight into Sunday morning, leading to localized rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts near the Minnesota border. While the soil can likely absorb this rainfall, if it were to occur over an urbanized area, it could lead to an increasing risk of flash flooding. There remains uncertainty in the axis of heaviest rainfall and whether that will be over northern Iowa or southern Minnesota. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&