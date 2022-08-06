Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers.
The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
“When you see these DWI arrest numbers, think about how each number represents a potential life-saver,” says DPS-OTS Director Mike Hanson. “And not just your life or the lives of innocent loved ones on the road. Because of the efforts of the DWI All-Stars, impaired drivers are in the back of a squad car, not an ambulance or hearse. It’s an opportunity to change behaviors, seek help and stay alive.”
Officer Patrick Bendel of the Red Lake Police Department led all DWI All-Stars with 248 arrests. This is the second year in a row that Officer Bendel has claimed the top enforcer spot.
“I’m honored to be recognized as the top DWI All-Star Enforcer in Minnesota,” says Bendel. “Most importantly, I’m thankful for the work of the entire All-Star Enforcer team and law enforcement statewide in stopping bad decisions from turning tragic. Every life on the road is valued, and every person deserves to feel safe behind the wheel and get home safely.”
A list of southern Minnesota officers named to the All-Star team and their number of DWI arrests is below:
- Eric Christenson, Rochester Police – 92
- Jamie Meyer, Mower County Sheriff – 60
- Chad Myers, Winona County Sheriff – 53
- Larry Stone, Mankato Department of Public Safety Police – 52
- Tanner Clay, Winona County Sheriff – 47
- Adam Suckow, Blue Earth County Sheriff – 41
- Chris Arkell, Blue Earth County Sheriff – 39