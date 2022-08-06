 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa, including the following
counties, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Emmet
and Palo Alto.

* WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The greatest risk for flash flooding is expected in poor drainage
and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While conditions are dry over north central Iowa, there is
concern that storms may repeat over the same area tonight
into Sunday morning, leading to localized rainfall amounts of
3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts near the Minnesota
border. While the soil can likely absorb this rainfall, if it
were to occur over an urbanized area, it could lead to an
increasing risk of flash flooding. There remains uncertainty
in the axis of heaviest rainfall and whether that will be
over northern Iowa or southern Minnesota.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars

  • 0
Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers.

The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field.  The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021.  Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.

“When you see these DWI arrest numbers, think about how each number represents a potential life-saver,” says DPS-OTS Director Mike Hanson.  “And not just your life or the lives of innocent loved ones on the road. Because of the efforts of the DWI All-Stars, impaired drivers are in the back of a squad car, not an ambulance or hearse. It’s an opportunity to change behaviors, seek help and stay alive.”

Officer Patrick Bendel of the Red Lake Police Department led all DWI All-Stars with 248 arrests.  This is the second year in a row that Officer Bendel has claimed the top enforcer spot.

“I’m honored to be recognized as the top DWI All-Star Enforcer in Minnesota,” says Bendel.  “Most importantly, I’m thankful for the work of the entire All-Star Enforcer team and law enforcement statewide in stopping bad decisions from turning tragic. Every life on the road is valued, and every person deserves to feel safe behind the wheel and get home safely.”

A list of southern Minnesota officers named to the All-Star team and their number of DWI arrests is below:

  • Eric Christenson, Rochester Police – 92
  • Jamie Meyer, Mower County Sheriff – 60
  • Chad Myers, Winona County Sheriff – 53
  • Larry Stone, Mankato Department of Public Safety Police – 52
  • Tanner Clay, Winona County Sheriff – 47
  • Adam Suckow, Blue Earth County Sheriff – 41
  • Chris Arkell, Blue Earth County Sheriff – 39

Tags

Recommended for you