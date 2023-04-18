Southern Minnesota is getting another area code

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new area code is coming to southern Minnesota.
The state’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has approved 924 to join the existing 507 area code, which is expected to run out of new numbers in early 2025. The PUC says existing customers will keep their current telephone numbers, but new customers, or requests for additional lines, may be assigned the new 924 area code once it’s activated.
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced in August 2022 that the 507 area code was running out of numbers. The PUC opened a comment period and held a public meeting on the matter in December 2022.