Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Snow and Blowing Snow Persist into this Evening,
Primarily Over Northern Iowa...

.Light snow continues this afternoon with areas of blowing snow.
Visibilities in snow and blowing snow have been reduced to one mile
or less at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light snow. Additional snow accumulations of less than
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Far North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. New snow and blowing
snow will reduce visibility at times into tonight keeping
hazardous road conditions into this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again

Albert Lea restaurant owner charged with COVID violations loses at MN appeals court

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County.

Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession.  She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.

Lopez’ sentencing is set for March 30.

On November 2, Lopez was sentenced in Freeborn County to seven years and four months in prison.  She pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs.  The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020.

