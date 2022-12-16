Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again

Weather Alert

...Light Snow and Blowing Snow Persist into this Evening, Primarily Over Northern Iowa... .Light snow continues this afternoon with areas of blowing snow. Visibilities in snow and blowing snow have been reduced to one mile or less at times. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Light snow. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Far North Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. New snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility at times into tonight keeping hazardous road conditions into this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&