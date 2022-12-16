Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County.
Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Lopez’ sentencing is set for March 30.
On November 2, Lopez was sentenced in Freeborn County to seven years and four months in prison. She pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020.