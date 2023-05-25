Southeastern Minnesota man sentenced for 4th and 5th armed robberies

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man already serving a prison sentence for three armed robberies in Mower County is sentenced for two more in Olmsted County.
Adrick Deonte Mims, 27 of Austin, was given nine years and three months behind bars Thursday and ordered to pay a total of $1,526 in restitution. He will get credit for 335 days already served.
Mims was convicted of two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery for using a knife to rob two Olmsted County gas stations in June 2022. Two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon were dismissed.
That prison sentence will be served at the same time as a 10 year and two month sentence handed down in Mower County District Court in December 2022. Mims was found guilty of three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says Mims used a knife to rob Reed's 4th Avenue Food and Fuel, Cheers Liquor, and an Ankeny’s Mini-Mart in June 2022.