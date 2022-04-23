Southeastern Minnesota group works to restore land in Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - To mark Earth Day 2022, volunteers are working to restore Prairie Crossing Park in Northwest Rochester to an oak savannah.
Savannahs and prairies used to have an extensive amount of land cover. Now, much of them have been converted to other land uses - or become woodlands and forests.
“Because savannah is so rare now, it's important to find the remaining remnant savannahs and restore them, so we can restore the whole community. Which would be the plants on the ground, native shrubs, and native oak trees - which are a very fire dependent tree,” explains Stephen Winters, who is part of an organization called ‘Prairie Enthusiasts.’
They help with the restoration and preservation of land like the 8.5 acre park.
The city of Rochester reached out to the group for help in removing the invasive species buckthorn, and have been maintaining it ever since.
Volunteers spent Saturday morning putting down mulch paths to make the park more accessible to the neighborhood.
Jeff Feece with Rochester Parks and Recreation hopes this can allow the community to reconnect with nature.
“The state that our environment is in and the climate change, environmental struggles and species extinction and we can start to make some of those things better by re engaging the environment and starting to re develop a relationship with it,” he says.
Volunteers have been working on this site for more than 2 years and plan to continue to help the city maintain it.
Winter adds. “A natural park as opposed to a highly developed park with gravel and asphalt - this is a wonderful place for them to get out and unwind, decompress and listen to the birds, wind and be surrounded by nature.”
Prairie enthusiasts has 11 chapters including Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. To get involved with the Driftless Minnesota chapter, visit their website.