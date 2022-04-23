Southeastern Minnesota group works to restore land in Northwest Rochester

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 148 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 39 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  STORY
TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

CLARKE                DECATUR               LUCAS
MADISON               MARION                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CALHOUN               CARROLL
GREENE                GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALGONA, ALLISON,
AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BELMOND,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CHARITON,
CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING, CRESTON,
DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, ELDORA,
EXIRA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GLADBROOK,
GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON,
HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE,
LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MANLY, MANSON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON,
NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY,
POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA,
TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  05%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  10%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  80%
MAX HAIL /INCHES/                                  : 1.5
MAX WIND GUSTS SURFACE /MPH/                       :  70

Southeastern Minnesota group works to restore land in Northwest Rochester

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - To mark Earth Day 2022, volunteers are working to restore Prairie Crossing Park in Northwest Rochester to an oak savannah.  

Savannahs and prairies used to have an extensive amount of land cover.  Now, much  of them have been converted to other land uses - or become  woodlands and forests. 

“Because savannah is so rare now, it's important to find the remaining remnant savannahs and restore them, so we can restore the whole community. Which would be the plants on the ground, native shrubs, and native oak trees - which are a very fire dependent tree,” explains Stephen Winters, who is part of an organization called ‘Prairie Enthusiasts.’

They help with the restoration and preservation of land like the 8.5  acre park. 

The city of Rochester reached out to the group for help in removing the invasive species  buckthorn, and have been maintaining it ever since. 

Volunteers spent Saturday morning putting down mulch paths to make the park more accessible to the neighborhood. 

Jeff Feece with Rochester Parks and Recreation hopes this can allow the community to reconnect with nature. 

“The state that our environment is in and the climate change, environmental struggles and species extinction and we can start to make some of those things better by re engaging the environment and starting to re develop a relationship with it,” he says. 

Volunteers have been working on this site for more than 2 years and plan to continue to help the city maintain it. 

Winter adds. “A natural park as opposed to a highly developed park with gravel and asphalt - this is a wonderful place for them to get out and unwind, decompress and listen to the birds, wind and be surrounded by nature.” 

Prairie enthusiasts has 11 chapters including  Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. To get involved with the Driftless Minnesota chapter, visit their website

