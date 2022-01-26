Southeastern Minnesota First responders participate in Autism emergency response training

AUSTIN, Minn.-. As more children are being diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, first responders are increasing their awareness.
On Wednesday, nearly 60 first responders gathered at the Hormel Historic Home for Autism emergency response training. Most of the first responders participating in the training were law enforcement.
Officers representing agencies from Rochester, Austin, and Owatonna came out to learn how to understand and recognize someone with Autism.
"Autism is very prevalent in the population and some of the behaviors and symptoms of Autism can present in a way when they encounter law enforcement that may seem kind of misunderstood and suspicious," explains Mary Barinka, Hormel Historic Home's Autism Community Resource Specialist. " So it's really important that they have this training so they can respond in a positive manner and have positive outcomes."
According to Barinka, Autism response training is required for peace officers in Minnesota. Austin Police Captain Todd Clennon was one of the law enforcement leaders who attended the training. He feels more prepared for when he and his staff receive these type of calls.
"This course is definitely maybe highlighting awareness for our officers maybe tips, tricks, and dealing with these situations with Autism and so I think we're getting alot out of it," explains Clennon.
The first responders were trained through videos. Firefighters including Albert Lea deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske also took part in the training. Laskowske tells KIMT News 3 he now feels more prepared for when responding to emergency calls that could involve someone on the spectrum.
"Any training you can get to help better the community and work with people in the community will just make your service much better."
The training sessions were sponsored by The Hormel Foundation, Autism Friendly Austin, and United Way of Mower County.