"Southeast Service Cooperative" hands out top area award

AUSTIN, Minn.-Some congrats are in order. Rochester's Southeast Service Cooperative named The Hormel Institute the "Industry Partner of the Year." They made the announcement at an event earlier today. The Hormel Institute took home the award because of its ability to provide career-centered learning experiences for students. This included allowing middle schoolers to conduct research-based projects in an effort to inspire them to pursue careers in science. Sarah Ness, one of the program managers of Southeast Service Cooperative, said it's important for area businesses to provide experiences like these.
“We know that there’s an upcoming workforce shortage, so a long-term strategy to expose youth to the great careers that make southeast Minnesota successful is a great opportunity to build a future workforce pipeline," Ness said.
In a press release, Southeast Service Cooperative said studies show that students who participate in career exploration activities are more likely to graduate from high school, enroll in postsecondary education and be employed after graduation. The organization said its goal is to provide students with valuable knowledge about a variety of career paths and industries to help kids make more informed decisions about their future work goals.