Southeast Minnesota's best spellers ready to compete in regional final

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 12 students from southeast Minnesota have qualified for the regional final spelling bee.
59 students from 29 school districts competed in two qualifying spelling bees in Rochester on February 7. The top 12 spellers, six from each bee, now advance to the final on February 21 at Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester. The Grand Champion of the Final will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The Rochester final will start in 9 am and is expected to be complete before noon.
Students advancing to the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee are: