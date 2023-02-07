Southeast Minnesota Realtors recaps 2022 housing market

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a precarious year for the housing market in 2022, and Southeast Minnesota Realtors released its annual report detailing what the year was like for the industry Tuesday.
Overall, the United States housing market was hit hard with challenges like soaring inflation, increased interest rates, and high sales costs for properties.
The results were devastating, with pending and closed home sales both seeing declines of over 30% from 2021 to 2022.
While mortgage rates have dropped to a more comfortable level this year after exceeding 7% in 2022, the issue of affordability cannot be overlooked.
"A bigger issue we're starting to see a more tangible impact on buyers is around affordability, being that over the past two to three years, home prices have really escalated," said Karl Rogers, board treasurer at Southeast Minnesota Realtors. "So, it's taken a hit on some of the buying power of first-time homebuyers."
SEMR did highlight that with lowering mortgage rates and housing prices starting to accompany these drops, we are likely to see a more neutralized market after a lot of volatility and challenges last year.