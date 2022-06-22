Southeast Minnesota leg of the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run takes off

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - The Southeast Minnesota leg of the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run took place Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers started in Hastings and made their way to Rochester, celebrating and raising awareness for special Olympic athletes and their families.
For over 40 years law enforcement agencies have participated in the torch run final leg for Special Olympics. From here locally in Dakota, Goodhue, Wabasha and Olmsted Counties, Red Wing, and across the globe.
Olmsted County Sheriff Torgerson is biking the whole 92 mile route including several other runners.
“They go through challenges everyday that none of us can fully understand. For us to do this as an awareness, a way to make people aware that 'Hey, they love the same things we do,’” says Torgerson.
“This is really kind of a way for law enforcement across the state to celebrate them, and kind of hold little pep rallies and fests across the state a we complete our torch runs.”
The torch runs throughout the week all lead up to the state competition this weekend in Stillwater. This weekend will be track and field and different levels of basketball.
This international program has raised over $600 million over the years to support Special Olympics programs.