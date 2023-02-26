ROCHESTER, Minn.-The annual "Southeast Minnesota High School Art Show" had its opening reception at the Rochester Art Center today. The purpose of the exhibition this year is to give high school students from around the region the chance to show off their work to the public. Work from over 20 school districts is featured in the exhibition. People could check out the work and listen to some music courtesy of the Pine Island High School Jazz String Ensemble. Kevin Cardille, the organizer of the exhibition, said young students have a lot of fresh ideas.
“They’re very active on s-media platforms out there in social media, electronic media, so they see a lot of things that are happening in the world. It’s great for them to be able to come in and show off that work," Cardille said.
The exhibition will be on display through March 19th.