Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa continue to see severe drought warnings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The National Weather Service believes these counties seeing severe droughts are going to need several rain storms.
"A lot of the rains were half an inch to an inch, but if you are four inches below normal, it might be that is not enough to take care of the drought. You have to have multiple rounds of storms," said Senior Meteorologist of La Cross National Weather Service Forecast Office, Cathy Zapotocny
Far Southeast Minnesota, Northeast Iowa, and Southwest Wisconsin are the driest areas in the region.
Thunder storms do not produce enough consistent rain for one rain overcast to fix the drought.
"Rochester is a really good example of that where the northern part of the city, several places had over an inch of rainfall but actually at the airport they only reported a trace and that's the way thunder storms are where you can miss out on the heavier rains," said Zapotocny.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is reporting over 4 million people living in Minnesota are experiencing a drought.