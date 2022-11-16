South St. Paul man pleads guilty to fatal Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea has been entered in a Rochester murder case.
Derrick Timothy Days, 29 of South St. Paul, and Nautica Deishaun Cox, 23 of Minneapolis, were accused of shooting and killing Todd Lorne Banks Jr. on June 6, 2021, in Rochester. Police say Banks and another man were shot near the area of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street SW after a fight over a dice game. The other victim was critically wounded but survived.
Days pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and second-degree assault. No sentencing date has been set.
Cox has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. His trial is set to begin on December 12.