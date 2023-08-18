South Dakota man accused of trying to cash forged checks in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of passing forged checks in two SE Minnesota counties is now set to stand trial in one of them.
Jacob Jon Kenfield, 40 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is charged with four counts of check forgery in Olmsted County. Court documents state Kenfield cashed four checks for a total of $19,519.92 at a Rochester credit union on September 2, 2022. Investigators say they were forged checks apparently copied from a business check intercepted in the mail.
Kenfield has pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County and his trial is scheduled to begin on February 20, 2024.
Four counts of check forgery, two counts of attempted theft by check, and two counts of attempted theft by swindle are pending against Kenfield in Fillmore County. He’s accused of trying to cash forged checks at a bank in Chatfield on October 28, 2022, and a bank in Preston on October 31, 2022. In both instances, the teller refused to cash the check.
Kenfield has not entered a plea to those charges.