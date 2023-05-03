Sound barrier coming to Austin following approval by city council

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin City Council voted 4 to 3 to approve the construction of a noise wall at their meeting on Monday.
The sound barrier will costs roughly $1 million dollars and will go along I-90 between Second St. and 14 Pl. NW.
Cost will be split up in a 90-5-5 model, with MNDOT covering 90% of costs, while the other 10% will be divided between the city and property owners near the wall.
Austin's City Engineer Steven Lang said the wall will drop decibel ratings by eight to 14.
Residents near the highway now experience high volumes of noise pollution that are well above the 70 decibel safe limit, according to Lang.
Construction on the wall is expected to take place in 2026.