Soul and Synergy Psychic and Wellness Fair in Rochester helps people find inner healing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Soul And Synergy Metaphysical and Wellness Fair was in Rochester Saturday.
Soul and Synergy is based out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin traveling to the Med City to host the wellness fair that offers different types of energy work from tarot card readings to reiki healing.
Owner, Terry Flick is a healer. He wants to expose people to a unique way of healing.
“To help them to heal, to help them find the zone to help them heal, or the energies, or even get messages, or learn about things, learn about why you see 333 all day long.”
Vendors travel from all over the states to participate.
Karina Muller and Lana Gendlin Brooks are owners of Heart Centric Divine Creations.
They make hand crafted pendulums. This tool lets you tap into your subconscious mind and receive answers to any of your questions.
“Intuition is like a muscle. That is wonderful once you develop it. It can just help you flow much smoother in your life and live the most joyful, optimal existence,” says Muller.
Muller and Brooks are also certified life coaches. They work with clients to empower them to find clarity, guidance, and healing.
“Nobody knows what's better for you than you. This is a way to gain the clarity and confirmation you're seeking around your own life and empowers you to answer your own questions,” Brooks adds.
This is the second annual psychic and wellness fair in Rochester. If you are curious to learn more message Soul and Synergy on Facebook or email them at soulandsynergy@gmail.com.