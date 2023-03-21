ROCHESTER, Minn.-There were song brainstorming sessions at Shorewood Senior Campus today. They were to help compose a song for the chorus Resounding Voices, which welcomes those who have Alzheimer's or a related dementia. At the sessions, Suzy Johnson, the artistic director of the chorus, listened to ideas that residents thought of on the fly or came up with ahead of time. She is looking to compose a song addressing a topic that resonates with the residents. She said it's a good idea to continue being creative no matter what your age is.
“The actual process of writing lyrics or poetry or writing or writing music is a very therapeutic and very helpful thing and can make us really feel uplifted," Johnson said.
The song will have its big premiere in the spring of 2024. When the song is performed at the spring concert, Shorewood Senior Campus residents will be invited to join the chorus on the stage.