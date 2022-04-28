Son now charged with father's murder in southern Minnesota stabbing

MANKATO, Minnesota – A murder charge has now been filed after a stabbing victim dies in Blue Earth County.
The Sheriff’s Office says Steven Lynn Earle, 59, died Wednesday night while undergoing surgery. His son, Travis Ryan Earle, 24, remains in the Blue Earth County Jail and is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.
Blue Earth County deputies were called Wednesday about a dispute between father and son in the 200 block of Eleanor Street in South Bend Township. Steven Earle called 911, reporting his son had assaulted him in the past and now had a knife. Blue Earth County dispatch says it heard an apparent struggle on the open phone while deputies rushed to the scene.
Travis Earle reported met deputies outside the home and admitted stabbing his father, who was still inside the residence. Steven Earle was then taken to an area hospital by ambulance while Travis Earle was arrested.