Some North Iowa libraries are getting STEM carts

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation has donated STEM carts to 50 public libraries across Iowa.
STEM carts include a variety of toys and kits that encourage organic and structured play grounded in science, technology, engineering, and math concepts. Iowa Select Farms employees nominated their hometown libraries to receive the carts to empower kids to be future innovators, creators, and leaders.
"Our public libraries are a beacon for children across the state, particularly in rural communities," says Jen Sorenson, communications director for Iowa Select Farms. "We are thankful to be able to impact children's learning across Iowa, especially as libraries work so hard to maintain programming while being underfunded."
Among those receiving STEM carts are:
Algona Public Library
Eagle Grove Memorial Library
Elma Public Library
Hampton Public Library
Kanawha Public Library
Osage Public Library
Riceville Public Library, Riceville
Rockford Public Library
Stacyville Public Library