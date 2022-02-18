Some infant formula distributed by Iowa WIC is being recalled

DES MOINES, Iowa – Some powdered infant formula distributed through the Iowa WIC program is being recalled.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says Abbott is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan, one of the company’s manufacturing facilities. The recall comes after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility.
Cronobacter sakazakii is commonly found in the environment and a variety of areas in the home. It can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, or low energy as well as other serious symptoms.
No Abbott liquid formulas or other Abbott nutrition powders and brands are impacted. The company says while testing of finished product detected no pathogens, they are taking action by recalling the powder formula manufactured in this facility with an expiration of April 1, 2022, or later.
If Iowans possess any of the affected products, it should not be fed to infants.
The products under recall have a multidigit number on the bottom of the container starting with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after. To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, visit similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package, or call +1-800-986-8540 (U.S.) and follow the instructions provided.