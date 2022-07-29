Some good news from community and business surveys in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Community and business survey results will be presented at Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting.
City government worked with the National Research Center (NRS) in 2022 to conduct the 2022 National Community Survey (NCS) and National Business Survey (NBS). 5,500 residences in Rochester were randomly selected and invited to participate in the statistically significant survey. 828 responses were received.
“We would like to thank all the community members who participated in the Community Survey or the Business Survey. Your participation helps the City of Rochester because it provides data to prioritize evidenced based decision-making,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms. “The opportunity to compare our results to other similar communities also allows us to see where we are doing well and what opportunities we have for improvement.”
Key findings from the NCS include:
1. Residents enjoy a positive quality of life and strong sense of safety in Rochester.
2. Rochester’s economy and employment opportunities are an asset to the community.
3. Rochester’s parks and recreational offerings are highly valued by residents.
4. Feedback strongly reflects a value in receiving many City services virtually/digitally.
5. Rochester compares very well with similar communities that participate in the survey nationally.
6. Rochester has opportunities to consider amenities for resident experience, visitor experience, housing affordability, and yard waste.
Over 230 businesses responded to the NBS and key insights from that survey included:
1. Majority of businesses in Rochester feel positively about business climate in the City.
2. Only half of owners/managers gave excellent or good ratings to the city as a place to visit, meaning there is an opportunity to improve visitor experience.
3. City services related to transportation ranked well, but there is an opportunity for the relationship between businesses and the City to improve.
Rochester says it is planning to conduct both the National Community Survey and National Business Survey every two years. The full report can be found here.