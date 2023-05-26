 Skip to main content
Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial honors the sacrifices of veterans

  Updated
  • 0

The site offers community members the opportunity to pay their respects throughout the year.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Memorial Day, a day meant to honor and mourn those who died serving our country, is Monday. If you're looking for a place where you can pay your respects on the day, you can check out Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. The location offers information about the wars America has taken part in, statues depicting the sacrifices of those both abroad and at home, and a wall of names of veterans from southeastern Minnesota who died to protect our freedoms.

