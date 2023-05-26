ROCHESTER, Minn.-Memorial Day, a day meant to honor and mourn those who died serving our country, is Monday. If you're looking for a place where you can pay your respects on the day, you can check out Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. The location offers information about the wars America has taken part in, statues depicting the sacrifices of those both abroad and at home, and a wall of names of veterans from southeastern Minnesota who died to protect our freedoms.
Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial honors the sacrifices of veterans
- Jerome Barnett
Jerome Barnett
