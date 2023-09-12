Soldiers Field upgrades to temporarily close Southwest Trail

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Work will begin Monday on the new Southwest Trail at Soldiers Field Memorial Park.
As part of the $22 million improvement project, the existing trail from 6th Avenue to Memorial Parkway will be reconstructed, and a new trail built between Memorial Parkway and 12th Street. This will cause the bike and pedestrian trail connecting 6th Avenue SW to Memorial Parkway to temporarily close. Other existing sidewalks in the area will be available. Construction is expected to continue through spring 2024.
Work has also begun on storm sewers and that is expected to last around eight weeks, depending on the weather. Soldiers Field Memorial Golf Course green #4 and tee #5 will be briefly impacted. A temporary green and tee will be set up, allowing the full course to remain playable this fall. Green #4 and tee #5 will be reconstructed based on the new plan developed as a part of the project.
The community is also being invited to attend the Big Dig event on October 7 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. This free-to-attend family-friendly event will provide opportunities to learn all about the new Soldiers Field Park amenities, the construction timeline, and provide hands-on activities for all ages. More details will be provided by Rochester Local, Destination Medical Center, and the City of Rochester in the coming weeks.
City officials say the revamping of Soldiers Memorial Park will result in new and improved amenities, including:
- New aquatics area with, lazy river, three waterslides, 50-meter lap pool, renovated bath house, shallow pool, and splash pad with play features
- Expanded inclusive playground area and shelter at Roy Sutherland Park (east side)
- New nature play area with shelter on the west side
- Two new basketball courts
In other project updates, the paving of the river walk is in progress. While there is fencing around the East Playground area, the playground remains open. The removal of the curb along the west playground is complete, paving the way for an expanded parking area as part of ongoing improvements. And the aquatics upgrade has reached a significant milestone with the first concrete pour.