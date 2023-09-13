Soldiers Field Memorial Park improvements includes new trail

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The City of Rochester invested $22 million into improving and updating Soldiers Field Memorial Park. One improvement to the park will be the reconstruction of a trail and the addition of a new trail.
The city plans on reconstructing the trail along 6th Avenue to Memorial Parkway as well as adding a trail connecting Memorial Parkway to 12th Street.
Community member Jane McHugh says, "Any improvement is fine with me. It's a wonderful path so if they can make it better, then so be it."
The improvements to Soldiers FIeld also include construction of storm sewers near the golf course.
Community member Wade Kreun says, "I've felt for a long time that it's a ripe place location wise within the city to invest in some updates."
The construction of the trails will start September 18th, with the project for Soldiers Field expected to be complete in Spring 2024.
The City of Rochester will be holding a Big Dig event for the community to get to know more about the Soldiers Field improvements, and new amenities on October 7th from 9 AM to 11 AM at Soldiers Field Memorial Park.