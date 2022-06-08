Soldiers Field Memorial Park concept plans released, include golf course options

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What changes would you like to see at Soldiers Field Memorial Park?
The Rochester Park Board is currently gathering community input on different options.
Parks director Paul Widman says there are three concepts for the around $12 million project.
One option would eliminate the current ball field and replace it with pickleball courts and a flex lawn which could be used for an ice rink.
Another concept includes an outdoor space for curling.
Then a third would create an arboretum with trails and a Riverfront Plaza.
The Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan has been years in the making and there's a lot more detail to each of these concepts so Widman asks the community to get involved.
He said, "There's a lot of vested interest in the community and we want to make sure we get it right and we address the needs of the community and have a park that people will want to come to for years ahead. It's been a long time since we've invested in Soldiers Field Park and we want to make sure we get it right."
The three concepts plans for the park each include very different designs for the golf course.
The first concept would keep the current 18-hole course but reconfigure several of them to expand and aquatics facility.
The second would downsize the course to 9-holes but add a golf putting course and practice area.
The final option would completely eliminate the course and replace it with other amenities.
Widman says recommendations for golf course changes in the master plan are being funded separately so he say sit's still a very long range plan.
He added, "We look to by the end of summer to start having some more final concepts to bring to the board and nothing will happen until that goes to the park board and then to city council."
All four of the city's golf courses will be up for review and the parks department will be looking for community in put in the coming weeks and months.
You can find a closer look at the plans and more information on how to get involved by clicking here.