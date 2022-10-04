Soldiers Field Master Plan and Silver Lake Master Plan adopted by Rochester Park Board

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Park Board adopted the Silver Lake Master Plan and the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan at their meeting on Tuesday.
The Soldiers Field plan is a three-year measure that will leave the golf course mostly untouched, renovate the existing bathhouse at the pool, add more aquatic features, like a splashpad and make additions to the east and west playground at the park.
The short term plan is expected to cost around $18.5 million dollars, according to city staff.
City leaders will have until 2028 to decide whether they want to retain the 18 golf course as is or move to reduce it to around 9 holes, which was listed as a goal in the 10 year master plan for the park.
The adopted Silver Lake master plan aims to create a splash pad at the Silver Lake Pool, upgrade the skatepark, make additions to the existing trail network and more.
The plan will cost around $14.5 million dollars to $16.5 million dollars, according to city staff.
Missing from the plan was the retention and replacement of Silver Lake's pool.
However, city staff said future development could include a pool instead of a splash pad.
Despite the plan being approved, some board members criticized the park's trail upgrades.
"The Silver Lake loop is 20 ft. wide. 20 ft. wide. The shared path is 10, pedestrian is six, boardwalk is 10. I mean, there is not going to be a whole lot of green space around there," Ward 5 Commissioner Richard Dale said.
Board members also want to a comprehensive study conducted by city staff to examine what other aquatic features can be utilized by the public, like pools in public schools.
The next park board meeting is on Nov. 1.