Social Lights FAM JAM canceled for Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) says it is cancelling Social Lights FAM JAM on Saturday.
RDA issued a statement Friday which said:
“The threat of severe inclement weather is high early in the day, with possible lightning and strong wind gusts predicted. Safety at an event is a priority for RDA staff and the weather presents a hazard to that wellbeing. A second potential storm is being monitored by the National Weather Service. The RDA will decide about the last night of Social Lights by 9 am March 5.”
Social Lights FAM JAM was scheduled to take place from 1 to 4 pm Saturday. Regular Social Lights festivities would take place from 4 to 10 pm Saturday, pending RDA’s decision.