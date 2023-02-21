Social ICEs' sculpture carvers will not be deterred by incoming snow storm

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Organizers in Rochester are gearing up for this years' Social ICE event at Peace Plaza and said the incoming snow storm will not affect the event.
Katie Adelman, the director of communications at Rochester Downtown Alliance, said ice carvers will begin making their decades themed sculptures on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Peace Plaza.
Ice bars at the event will have their own unique sculpture that will depict a certain decade, ranging from the 1920s to the 1990s.
"I know with I believe Chez Boji picked the 1960s and can give people a hint that it is going to be somewhat related to Elvis for their ice sculpture theme. So, it will be pretty cool to see some of the artistry that comes through on the ice sculptures," Adelman said.
Social ICE starts at 4 p.m. on Friday.