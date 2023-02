Social ICEs' sculpture carvers will not be deterred by incoming snow storm

Weather Alert

...Snow Continues Overnight With Second Round Wednesday... .Snow continues along and north of Interstate 90 from southeast Minnesota into west and central Wisconsin. Heaviest snowfall rates up to an inch per hour slightly farther north towards the Interstate 94 corridor. Highest accumulations from this afternoon and evening near 4 inches in parts of southeast Minnesota with 1-3 inches elsewhere in western and central Wisconsin. Rapidly reducing visibilities below one mile expected in aforementioned heavier snow bands with quick accumulations rapidly deteriorating road conditions. A band of 5 to 8 inches of total snow is expected north of Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor tonight into Wednesday morning. Snow amounts will decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase. The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line. sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely impacted at times. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory overnight into Wednesday morning, snow expected with further accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511mn.org for road conditions. &&