...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain...

.This early afternoon the heavy snowband that moved into the
region from the south is along I-90. Visibilities have been less
than 1 mile at times under the heaviest band. HREF guidance remains
consistent keeping the higher accumulating rates along this
corridor through the afternoon, but the signal for 1 inch rates
have weakened. Heading into the evening the snowfall is
anticipated to spread further northward and fill across northeast
Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Strong winds gusting up to 40 mph
combined with the falling snow could lead to whiteout conditions
especially in open areas. Sleet and freezing rain have been
reported for locations in far southwest Wisconsin through central
Iowa. Ice accumulations near 1/4 of an inch are still possible for
locations south of highway 18. This will be a HIGHLY impactful
winter storm with travel severely affected at times.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 9 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Social-ICE sculptors prepare for severe weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a long-awaited return, Social-ICE is back on starting Friday, and Minnesota Ice sculptors are getting prepared for the event today at Peace Plaza.

The current weather has many wondering what the impact is on the ice carvers behind the historic event's iconic sculptures.

But, from their perspective, it's just another day of doing what they love.

"We're going to carve through it," said Nick Lensing, ice sculptor at Minnesota Ice. "It's cold, that's all we care about. It's below freezing, so we're down here, and we'll be carving."

Over 15 art sculptures and six ice bars for serving beverages will be carved by a team of just three professional ice sculptors over the next several days.

Social-ICE's highly anticipated return is expected to draw a large crowd, and these artists are dedicated to seeing the show go on, snow or shine.

"It'll be a great event, we're just super excited to be down here in the Plaza carving again and seeing all the people come out for the event," Lensing said.

This is the 15th year that the event has been held, and while there may be a seemingly small crew of sculptors, the end result from the hard work they will put in this week will not go unrecognized as event-goers will be captivated by the wonderful display of art.

The event was pushed back last year until the spring and changed to "Social Lights" to accommodate for a rise in COVID cases.

Since the event is normally held during the winter, the warmer temperatures last spring made it difficult to have an ice display, but organizers were able to host a similar event with light displays as an alternative.

Social-ICE will run from 4 pm to 10 pm this Friday and Saturday at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Admission is free, and anyone is invited to attend.

For more information on the event, visit the official website.

