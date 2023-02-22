Social-ICE sculptors prepare for severe weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a long-awaited return, Social-ICE is back on starting Friday, and Minnesota Ice sculptors are getting prepared for the event today at Peace Plaza.
The current weather has many wondering what the impact is on the ice carvers behind the historic event's iconic sculptures.
But, from their perspective, it's just another day of doing what they love.
"We're going to carve through it," said Nick Lensing, ice sculptor at Minnesota Ice. "It's cold, that's all we care about. It's below freezing, so we're down here, and we'll be carving."
Over 15 art sculptures and six ice bars for serving beverages will be carved by a team of just three professional ice sculptors over the next several days.
Social-ICE's highly anticipated return is expected to draw a large crowd, and these artists are dedicated to seeing the show go on, snow or shine.
"It'll be a great event, we're just super excited to be down here in the Plaza carving again and seeing all the people come out for the event," Lensing said.
This is the 15th year that the event has been held, and while there may be a seemingly small crew of sculptors, the end result from the hard work they will put in this week will not go unrecognized as event-goers will be captivated by the wonderful display of art.
The event was pushed back last year until the spring and changed to "Social Lights" to accommodate for a rise in COVID cases.
Since the event is normally held during the winter, the warmer temperatures last spring made it difficult to have an ice display, but organizers were able to host a similar event with light displays as an alternative.
Social-ICE will run from 4 pm to 10 pm this Friday and Saturday at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Admission is free, and anyone is invited to attend.
For more information on the event, visit the official website.