Social-ICE sculptors prepare for severe weather

Weather Alert

...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain... .This early afternoon the heavy snowband that moved into the region from the south is along I-90. Visibilities have been less than 1 mile at times under the heaviest band. HREF guidance remains consistent keeping the higher accumulating rates along this corridor through the afternoon, but the signal for 1 inch rates have weakened. Heading into the evening the snowfall is anticipated to spread further northward and fill across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Strong winds gusting up to 40 mph combined with the falling snow could lead to whiteout conditions especially in open areas. Sleet and freezing rain have been reported for locations in far southwest Wisconsin through central Iowa. Ice accumulations near 1/4 of an inch are still possible for locations south of highway 18. This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely affected at times. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&