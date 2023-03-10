Social-ICE returned to downtown Rochester with smaller crowds

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Social-ICE returned in 2023 to smaller crowds after a two-year hiatus and in the wake of a major snowstorm.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance says the event February 24 and 25 attracted about 42,594 people, down from roughly 67,557 in 2020. They also estimate Social-ICE 2023 created $1.536 million economic impact for downtown Rochester.
“We are thrilled with the success of Social-ICE and FAM JAM and thank everyone who came together to celebrate winter,” says Kathleen Harrington, Rochester Downtown Alliance interim executive director. “We met our goals of having a fun-for-all-ages winter party and driving more business during the challenging winter season for Rochester’s great downtown bars and restaurants.”
Social-ICE 2022’s estimated economic impact was $2,489,630.84.
“As one of the few winter events available to downtown businesses, Social-ICE is something we look forward to participating in as a vendor. Thanks to the success of this year’s event with popular programming and the incredible hard work of RDA staff, we doubled our projected sales as compared to previous Social-ICE events,” says Will Forsman of Café Steam. “Winter is a difficult time for businesses that rely on favorable weather to sustain foot traffic. This event accounted for five percent of our month’s revenue and made a huge impact on our ability to sustain ourselves through winter."