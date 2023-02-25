"Social-ICE FAM JAM" held in downtown Rochester.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Social-ICE FAM JAM happened downtown today. It was a chance for partygoers to enjoy a more family-friendly celebration. People could try and make s'mores, check out cool ice sculptures like the ice piano and dance to some music provided by DJ D.I.M.E. The University of Minnesota-Rochester's mascot Rockie the Raptor was there taking a bunch of pictures with people. There were also lots of games like curling, Jenga and mini golf. DJ D.I.M.E. said music is a universal language.
“Everywhere you go music-you could play a song and every culture, every gender, everybody is just loving that song at that moment, you know what I mean, so it’s not…music isn’t love or hate or-or anything like that, it’s just-it’s its own entity, you know, so it can bring the world together," DJ D.I.M.E. said.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance organized the event.