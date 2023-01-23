Snowmobile catches fire Thursday

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted county deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on fire Friday night to find 90% of a seemingly abandoned snowmobile melted or burned.
A passerby called it in around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Silver Creek Rd. and Highway 42. While deputies examined the 2018 Ski-Doo, a car pulled up. The driver said he'd given the owner of the snowmobile a ride home. Deputies contacted the owner, who did not show signs of impairment.
According to the driver, he and three other friends were filling up their snowmobiles at the Kwik Trip in Eyota, when shortly after, he heard his engine popping. The snowmobile was hot and he found flames under the hood.
The snowmobile is worth between $12000-13000.