SNOWFALL: Updated snowfall reports as of 9 PM Friday Evening.

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Continues through Early Saturday Morning... .Moderate to heavy snow will continue in central and southern Iowa through the late evening hours. Widespread amounts of 6 to 10 inches of snow are expected across most of the area. The far south and southwest may see slightly less snow due to the warmer air that held on there earlier in the afternoon. Winds will increase to 15 to 30 mph with gusts over 35 mph until sunrise. The winds combined with the snow will result in one half mile or less visibility at times with pockets of blowing and drifting snow in both urban and rural areas. Travel will remain poor through at least mid-morning Saturday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches with the heavier totals over central to northwest Iowa. Lighter amounts in the northeast. * WHERE...Central and north central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow later today and tonight could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&