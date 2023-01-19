 Skip to main content
Snowfall Reports from our latest winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Latest Snowfall Reports
Aaron White

Nora Springs, IA - 10.2"

Alexander, IA - 10.0"

Mason City, IA - 10.0"

Meservey, IA - 9.8"

Webster City, IA - 9.8"

Dows, IA - 9.7"

Charles City, IA - 9.0"

Marble Rock, IA - 8.5"

Britt, IA - 8.4"

Thornton, IA - 8.4"

Garner, IA - 8.0"

Floyd, IA - 8.0"

Osage, IA - 7.3"

Owatonna, MN - 7.0"

Sheffield, IA - 7.0"

Ventura, IA - 7.0"

St. Ansgar, IA - 6.8"

Forest City, IA - 6.8"

Byron, MN - 6.6"

Rochester, MN - 6.5"

Clear Lake, IA - 6.5"

New Hampton, IA - 6.5"

Rushford, MN - 6.5"

Kasson, MN - 6.3"

Dodge Center, MN - 6.0"

Harmony, MN - 6.0"

Decorah, IA - 6.0"

Cresco, IA - 5.6"

Austin, MN - 5.5"

Albert Lea, MN - 5.0"

